Estranged Husband and His Girlfriend Arrested in Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

There’s been two arrests in the disappearance of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos. Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were taken into custody Saturday night, according to cops in a New York Post report. They are accused of tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution.

Officers with the New Canaan Police Department announced Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance last week. She was last seen May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban. In a statement, her family voiced doubt that she would disappear.

Investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos – mom of five – expands to property in #WestchesterCounty owned by her family. @NewCanaanPolice at the home earlier today. Late details at 5 #CBS2 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/vSE07FrOih — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 30, 2019

The search for her continues, but cops are handling this as a homicide case, and there’s been some other grim details. She was in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody fight with her husband. She claimed that she was afraid of him and described him as controlling. Dulos suggested he would try to retaliate against her for filing for divorce. He denied allegations.

Her father’s estate is also suing her husband, claiming he owes $1.7 million. Court documents filed by Fotis Dulos’ attorney this week showed that he was trying to get custody of his five children, but they were under armed guard with his mother-in-law in New York City.

Police recently said that they found traces of blood in Jennifer Dulos’ home. They suggested that this could mean she was the victim of a violent crime.

Fotis Dulos previously declined to speak about the case when the Stamford Advocate visited his home. It’s unclear if he and Troconis have attorneys in the matter.

