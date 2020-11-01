Dying Murder Victim Gave Birth to Healthy Baby After This Man Shot Her, Authorities Say

Authorities in Passaic County, New Jersey say that the last thing a recent murder victim did was give birth to a healthy child. Her killer Donqua Thomas, 30, turned himself on Saturday in the woman’s death, according to prosecutors in a CBS New York report. Officials say he parked his vehicle near the apartment complex where the woman lived, waited more than 90 minutes for her to return home, then shot her after she arrived.

The victim was identified in a Pix 11 report as Remy Lee, 31. She was eight months pregnant.

According to the official account, she initially survived, and was taken to a hospital. She delivered her child, but passed away shortly after. Prosecutors describe the child as being in stable condition. Neighbors told the outlet she had two other children. Lee’s daughter reportedly witnessed the murder.

Cops described the incident as a domestic dispute. Defendant Thomas was identified as the child’s father. He allegedly fired three shots in the incident. Detectives said they looked at surveillance footage before obtaining an arrest warrant. The defendant is charged with first-degree murder, and weapons charges. One count includes being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm because he was previously convicted for drug dealing and drug possession.

It is unclear if Thomas has an attorney in this matter. The Passaic County Jail told Law&Crime that the defendants remains in lock up as of Sunday afternoon. A detention hearing is set to take place Monday at 1 a.m. ET.

[Screengrab via CBS New York]

