NYPD Gets Called Out After Claiming They Never Arrested ‘Credentialed Members of the Press’

Alberto LuperonNov 1st, 2020, 6:56 pm

The New York Police Department on Sunday claimed they did not arrest members of the press during a protest in Manhattan. They were immediately called out.

“It is being reported on social media that earlier today members of the press were arrested during a protest in Manhattan,” the NYPD said in a tweet Sunday. “These reports are false. All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press.”

At least two photographer, including independent photographer Chae Kihn, were arrested, according to Gothamist.

Police were knocked in part for apparently implying that cops decided who were real members of the press. For example, here is Mark S. Zaid, a national security attorney:

Law&Crime’s Colin Kalmbacher and Brooklyn public defender Scott Hechinger also weighed in.

“Here is the NYPD justifying arrests of journalists because *the NYPD* hadn’t credentialed them,” Hechinger wrote.

