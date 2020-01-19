Cop Sexually Assaulted Woman He Met on Domestic Call: Police

Cops are in Denver, Colorado have arrested one of their own. Officer Johnny Leon-Alvarez, 29, faces a sexual assault charge. He has been suspended without pay, police said. He has been with the department since 2018.

RELEASE: Denver Police Officer Arrested pic.twitter.com/4f8kagb1f7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2020

Police claim his alleged victim was a woman he previously met on a domestic call she had made, according to KDVR.

The story starts in December. Officers said Leon-Alvarez was one of the cops who responded to an incident involving her and her “significant other.”

Well, Leon-Alvarez allegedly started texting her after the incident. This escalated to flirting, officers said. It culminated in a date scheduled for Thursday at a Dave & Busters, police said according to The Denver Post.

The alleged victim said she remembered a couple of beers and some shots. Leon-Alvarez allegedly brought her home, but the incident escalated to a sexual assault, police said.

“She tried to say goodnight at the door,” she said. “She did not remember how he ended up coming in the house.”

The alleged victim said she tried to push him off her, telling him no and to please stop, police claim. Officers said there’s a witness: her roommate, who allegedly heard the woman tell Leon-Alvarez goodnight, as well as her telling him to no and to stop.

Officers said they were called to the home 2:55 a.m. early Friday. Leon-Alvarez was arrested and sent to the Denver Downtown Detention Center.

It’s unclear if the defendant has an attorney in this matter. His bond was reportedly set at $50,000.

[Mugshot via Denver Police Department]