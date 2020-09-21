Cop Allegedly Demanded Woman Give Him Inappropriate Pictures in Return for Stolen Property

A now-former cop in Jacksonville, Florida allegedly demanded inappropriate pictures from a woman who reported lost or stolen property. Brian R. Pace, 36, resigned, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced in a press conference on Monday. The defendant was described as an 11-year veteran with the city’s police office.

According to the undersheriff, Pace answered a call in the beginning of May. The complainant, a woman, had “misplaced or had some property stolen.” The defendant took a report over the phone, and later contacted the victim again, Ivey said. Pace allegedly claimed to have the property, and said he would return it if she would give him “inappropriate photographs.”

The undersheriff said the last step of the case involved Pace asking to meet the victim Sunday, claiming he was going to give the woman her property. He pulled up, and was arrested, Ivey said.

The woman submitted a complaint back on September 11, the undersheriff said.

#BREAKING JSO tells Brian Pace, a police officer was arrested for bribing a women over stolen property. JSO tells us this office asked for inappropriate pictures in exchange for the property back @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Alicia Tarancon (@AliciaANJax) September 21, 2020

Records show Pace was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail early Monday morning on one charge: bribery of or by a public servant. No court date is currently scheduled. There is currently no bond. It is unclear if he has an attorney of record.

This is the second arrest of a JSO member in a week. Ivey previously announced that an employee–the executive assistant of the chief of patrol–allegedly accessed a database with information about people wanted for violent crimes, and relayed that info to civilians. These civilians were close to these suspects, and had asked to see if those suspects faced warrants, the undersheriff said.

