Christmas Morning Vehicle Explosion Appears Intentional: Nashville Police

Alberto LuperonDec 25th, 2020, 12:09 pm

Downtown Nashville woke up Christmas morning to sound of an explosion. Local police say the blast happened at 6:30 a.m. Central time and suggested the blast was set off on purpose.

The downtown area is closed off. The local fire department reported three injuries, but nothing major.

Footage and pictures from the scene showed damage to surrounding buildings and smoke billowing from the site.

The motivation and precise circumstances behind the event remain unclear at press time.

