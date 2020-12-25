Christmas Morning Vehicle Explosion Appears Intentional: Nashville Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Downtown Nashville woke up Christmas morning to sound of an explosion. Local police say the blast happened at 6:30 a.m. Central time and suggested the blast was set off on purpose.

An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

The downtown area is closed off. The local fire department reported three injuries, but nothing major.

@NashvilleFD says 3 people were transported. No significant injuries. @WSMV — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 25, 2020

Footage and pictures from the scene showed damage to surrounding buildings and smoke billowing from the site.

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

The motivation and precise circumstances behind the event remain unclear at press time.

#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion “was an intentional act.” The scene at 2nd/Commerce in downtown Nashville will be active for an extensive period of time. ATF, FBI and other agencies involved in investigation. We are LIVE on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/SfYilpVdqf — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

[Screengrab via NewsChannel5]

