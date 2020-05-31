Chevy Was ‘Intentionally Driven’ into Group of Police, Cops Say

Police in Denver, Colorado are seeking a vehicle they say was behind a hit-and-run. It was “intentionally driven into a group of Denver Police Officers,” they said. Cops released pictures of a sedan. They said it seemed to be a Chevy. The vehicle drove into a group of officers in the 1500 block of Logan Street, authorities said.

“It is believed to be missing the driver’s side rear view mirror now, and also appears to have damage to the front bumper,” they said. “Anyone with information regarding who’s responsible for this attempted murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately.”

The vehicle, which is possibly a Chevy Cobalt or Cruze, might have significant front end damage, they said. They originally identified it as having the Wyoming license 59722. That’s not the case anymore. It’s not the vehicle they’re looking for.

“We did find that vehicle, but it was not the one that actually crashed,” Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said, according to The Denver Post.

Four people were injured, according to the official account: three cops, and one civilian.

The injures were described as severe. An update Sunday morning said that two of the officers were released from the hospital. All three were expected to make full recoveries, but there was no available information on the civilian.

Police ask that anyone with information contact crime stoppers at (720) 913-7864.

Video purportedly shows the incident, and the moments before the incident.

Car races towards cops hitting three officers during night protest. pic.twitter.com/nfpd6Kog1V — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) May 31, 2020

Protests sparked nationwide in the wake of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin allegedly murdering George Floyd. He kneeled on the man’s neck for minutes, as seen on video. Floyd was declared dead later that day. The defendant was fired, and charged with third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The incident fueled an ongoing national debate over how law enforcement treats people of color, especially black men and women. On top of that, conflicts between police and protesters led to competing narratives on who escalated violence during protests.

Edit: We added up to date information about the Wyoming license plate.

