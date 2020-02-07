CEO ‘Relieved of His Duties’ After Calling Uber Driver the N-Word (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The white CEO of Arizona fertilizer company Agroplasma “has been believed of his duties” after he was caught on footage calling a black Uber driver the N-word, according to AZ Family.

“Sir, please leave my vehicle,” said the driver Randy Clarke on footage.

“Is that because I’m white?” said CEO Hans Berglund.

“No, sir,” said the driver. “It’s not because you’re white.”

“You’re a f***ing n*****!” said Berglund.

This stems from an incident on Jan. 31 in Temple, Arizona. Clarke said that Bergland snapped at him after he asked that the passenger sit in the backseat. He told the outlet he was sexually assaulted two years ago, and was uncomfortable with people sitting in the front. A sign on the front passenger window of his vehicle said that this seat was for parties of three or more.

In other words, Clarke’s request for Berglund to sit in the back seat wasn’t personal, but that’s how the CEO clearly took it and things escalated. Then came the racist outburst.

“In light of the events of this past Friday, Agroplasma CEO Hans Berglund has been relieved of his duties while the company performs a full internal investigation,” Agroplasma marketing Director Matt Brill said in a statement obtained by ABC 15. The outlet reports that an attorney said the CEO is no longer with the company.

Berglund apologized for his behavior.

“I deeply regret and apologize for the hurtful and derogatory language I used during the altercation with Mr. Clarke,” he told the outlet. “I firmly believe that there is no excuse for the use of racial slurs under any circumstance, so I will not offer any. It is my sincere hope that Mr. Clarke hears and accepts my apology and believes me when I say it is honest and heartfelt.”

[Screengrab via 3TV]