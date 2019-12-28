Brooklyn Man Sucker Punches NYPD Cop Before Pinning Him on the Ground (VIDEO)

An officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) was sucker-punched by a man in downtown Brooklyn on the day after Christmas. Following that surreptitious right cross, the cop and the man engaged in a brief melee between themselves.

Video released by the NYPD allegedly shows 40-year-old Steven Haynes shrugging his jacket onto his shoulders. As soon as those jacket sleeves are set, however, Haynes appears to knock the uniformed cop right in the face. The officer’s arms flail for less than a second before the two men are swinging wildly at one another.

Both the cop and Haynes quickly tumble to the ground and take out a green New York City trash can–sending it smashing loudly into the street. But it looks as if Haynes immediately obtains the slightly higher ground. Within moments the cop is pinned to the ground. And that’s where he stays–apparently being pummeled–as another officer hurriedly calls for backup and for Haynes to “get off of him.”

“Listen! Listen!” other officer pleads. “Off of him! Get off of him! Get off! Get off! Get off!”

“Alright sir, get off,” she continues–tugging at Haynes’ jacket and occasionally slapping him with the small edge of her baton. “Mister, mister come on.”

The incident occurred just outside a Bank of America near the corner of Court and Livingston in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Eventually, at least one other officer arrives under the wailing sound of familiar sirens and helps to extricate Haynes from the situation.

Haynes was later charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing government administration and several disorderly conduct violations for allegedly obstructing traffic, refusing to disperse and for carrying an open alcoholic beverage.

According to unnamed NYPD sources cited by the New York Daily News, several police officers were surprised at the response the fracas elicited from the punched cop’s female partner.

“This is one of the worst things I have seen in a while,” one anonymous cop groused. “She had every right to do something if her partner was in danger, but she did next to nothing. There has to be an investigation at least.”

“How did she even become a cop?” another officer afraid to be identified grumbled to the outlet. “She needs to be taken off the streets immediately. The goal every day is to make sure that you and your partner return home safe. She clearly failed to do that.”

The NYPD said the entire incident–presumably including the Monday morning quarterbacked female officer’s behavior–was “under internal review.”

