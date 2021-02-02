Attorney Disbarred for Making Porn Films in Florida Jails

This is a cautionary tale for any attorney out there who may be contemplating making porn movies in jail.

The Florida Supreme Court on Jan. 21 disbarred a lawyer who pleaded guilty in connection to soliciting sex from female inmates and making what were described as “porn films.” A referee’s report, which records showed was uncontested, tore into Andrew B. Spark, saying he acted selfishly, had a pattern of misconduct, thought what he did was not illegal, and preyed on vulnerable detained women.

His name may be familiar to Law&Crime readers. We wrote about him back in 2017 after he was arrested in Pinellas County. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri opened his press conference saying that Spark pretended to be the personal attorney of a woman currently sentenced for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old. She was surprised to see him in the private attorney visitation room. He solicited her for sex on camera in return for money, according to this story. She said no, but left the door open for it to happen in the future.

Gualtieri said that Spark first met the woman and her co-defendant husband two years before at a porn convention. The attorney attempted to solicit the woman for sex, but they could not sort out a price at the time.

The sheriff said investigators said that they found evidence Spark did have sex with another female inmate at least six times.

According to the referee’s report, the ensuing investigation turned up that Spark solicited sex with another woman at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County.

According to the report, Spark reached out to a friend for a sample modeling contract in the porn industry. He used that as the basis for his own modeling contract to use with the inmates, wrote the referee. As part of the document, the women would agree not to reveal his identity without his written permission. Under the terms of this contract, violating this would leave them open to damages of $1 million.

Evidence shows Spark made a $10 deposit into the account of the woman at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Spark’s disbarment is being applied retroactively to his suspension dated July 15, 2019. He is currently serving probation for two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. He already wrapped up his year of probation for a count of the misdemeanor prostitution-related charge. Law&Crime could not immediately reach him for comment.

[Mugshot via Pinellas County Jail]

