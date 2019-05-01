Alleged UNC-Charlotte Gunman Confessed to Reporters

Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Police identified the suspected gunman as 22-year-old Trystan Terrell who tilted his head back and smiled at the cameras while being taken into custody: https://t.co/Jvw3IVKoKN pic.twitter.com/CsxFAJ1PC2 — HLN (@HLNTV) May 1, 2019

The man charged with opening fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte apparently confessed to media outlets.

“I just went into a classroom and shot the guys,” Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, told reporters as cops led him off in handcuffs, according to The Associated Press.

Police, witnesses, and university officials say a gunman opened fire at a classroom Tuesday.

“All I remember was hearing three shots, and I went down,” a student told HLN. “The guy next to me got shot. It was just really scary.”

Authorities say Terrell is responsible. The school says he is a former student. The alleged motive remains unknown.

Two people were killed in the incident. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four were injured: 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean DeHart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro.

NEW THIS MORNING: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Identified the suspect as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, who was interviewed by detectives and charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and more. pic.twitter.com/M8pdemAb0h — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 1, 2019

Terrell faces charges including murder, and attempted murder. He is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday, a court clerk told Law&Crime. There is no attorney of record at this time.

[Image via WSOC and HLN]