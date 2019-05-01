Featured Posts

Alleged UNC-Charlotte Gunman Confessed to Reporters

by | 1:24 pm, May 1st, 2019

The man charged with opening fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte apparently confessed to media outlets.

“I just went into a classroom and shot the guys,” Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, told reporters as cops led him off in handcuffs, according to The Associated Press.

Police, witnesses, and university officials say a gunman opened fire at a classroom Tuesday.

“All I remember was hearing three shots, and I went down,” a student told HLN. “The guy next to me got shot. It was just really scary.”

Authorities say Terrell is responsible. The school says he is a former student. The alleged motive remains unknown.

Two people were killed in the incident. They’ve been identified as 21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four were injured: 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean DeHart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro.

Terrell faces charges including murder, and attempted murder. He is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday, a court clerk told Law&Crime. There is no attorney of record at this time.

[Image via WSOC and HLN]

