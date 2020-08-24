A Person Was Declared Dead and Sent to Funeral Home in Detroit. She Was Still Alive.

A person in Michigan was declared dead. She was still alive, but that wasn’t discovered until she was sent to a local funeral home in Detroit.

It’s unclear if she’s a woman or a girl because the different agencies involved gave quite different ages: The Southfield Fire Department said she was 20. Detroit authorities said she was 14, according to The Detroit News.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, according the Southfield Fire Department in a Click on Detroit report. Parademics arrived at a home on a call regarding an unresponsive woman, they said.

“When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing,” said the statement. “The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

Well, police allegedly saw the individual breathe and move, but fire officials attributed that to side effects of medication in her system, according to sources cited by the local news outlet.

In their statement, the Southfield Fire Department had said there was no proof of foul play, and the medical examiner’s office was given the medical data.

“The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing,” they said.

The person, believed to be dead, was sent to the James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit. Staffers there realized she was alive.

“Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS,” the funeral home said in a statement.

They called the Detroit Fire Department, whose medics said the woman had a heart rate of 80, according to The Detroit News.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

The person was sent to a hospital. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said the incident would be investigated.

[Screengrab via Click on Detroit]

