3 Officers Were Shot, and Subject Barricaded Inside Home in Ongoing Stand-Off, Police Say

Alberto LuperonAug 16th, 2020, 6:36 pm

Police in Cedar Park, Texas say there’s an ongoing standoff between police and a person at a local home. Multiple officers have been shot, and the subject was barricaded in side the home, they said.

This is an ongoing situation. City officials warn people to keep aware from the affected area.

It is unclear why the shooting too place. There were a number of gunshots, and a sizable law enforcement presence, said witnesses cited by KVUE.

The officers’ injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

Police said in an update Sunday that three officers were shot, and were being treated as a hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

