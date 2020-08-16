3 Officers Were Shot, and Subject Barricaded Inside Home in Ongoing Stand-Off, Police Say

Police in Cedar Park, Texas say there’s an ongoing standoff between police and a person at a local home. Multiple officers have been shot, and the subject was barricaded in side the home, they said.

This remains a very active scene.

Media can stage at the intersection of Bagdad and Heritage Park — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

This is an ongoing situation. City officials warn people to keep aware from the affected area.

Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope. @CedarParkPD and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage. — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) August 16, 2020

It is unclear why the shooting too place. There were a number of gunshots, and a sizable law enforcement presence, said witnesses cited by KVUE.

Officer escorting elderly woman out of area where shooting took place in Heritage Park Subdusion in Cedar Park. At least 3 ambulances, multiple SWAT Units on scene. No info on injuries or what lead up to shooting @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/iidOxydLZ7 — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) August 16, 2020

The officers’ injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

UPDATE: I am being told that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening to the officers. The scene remains active. https://t.co/NHZlpwfThR — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 16, 2020

Law enforcement source at scene of CedarPark shooting tells @fox7austin

one officer was shot in the arm. another officer shot in the chest but his vest protected him , and another officer has a grazing head wound. pic.twitter.com/Jo8aoZtMyu — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) August 16, 2020

Police said in an update Sunday that three officers were shot, and were being treated as a hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

[Screengrab via Rudy Koski / @KoskionFOX7 on Twitter]

