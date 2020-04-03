Maker of Corona Suspends Beer Production After COVID-19 Order from Mexico’s Government

Grupo Modelo, the company that brews Corona, is shutting down beer production because the Mexican government declared the product non-essential. The company made the announcement in a Twitter post early Friday morning.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q — Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020

The Mexican government recently shut down what it considers to be non-essential activities. The measure would run from Monday to April 30.

Grupo Modelo accepted the terms and said it will donate 300,000 antibacterial gels produced from the beer. The company added it was working on additional ways to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company also makes Modelo and Pacifico, but its Corona product resulted in one of the more quirkier stories of the COVID-19 era. The beverage’s name is pretty much identical to the colloquial name of the new virus. Lots of grumbling and cackling ensued.

Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a ‘Disaster’ for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage Co.’s https://t.co/EnhXmJ4D75 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 28, 2020

Corona beer is temporarily stopping production. Mexico’s government has declared it a “non-essential” business. The company has denied reports sales are going down due to the #coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/aNGDQfXFNt — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 3, 2020

The pun even made its way into an alleged crime. A woman in Colorado allegedly crashed into four vehicles while intoxicated and spit on an arresting officer.

“There’s some Corona for you,” she allegedly said. “Now all you need is a lime.”

[Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF.]