Singer Michelle Branch Arrested for Allegedly Slapping Estranged Husband

Pop singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic abuse charges for allegedly striking her husband after confirming that the couple had split.

Branch, 39, was arrested for allegedly slapping her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, 42, in the face in the early morning hours of Aug. 11.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nashville police officers were called to the couple’s home shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday regarding a possible domestic disturbance. They interviewed Branch and Carney separately.

“Michelle stated that she and her husband are having [marital] issues and had been arguing,” the affidavit says. “The argument began at another location and continued when they arrived home. The argument escalated and Michelle admitted to slapping Patrick in the facial area one to two times.”

Carney’s version of events largely aligned with that of his estranged wife.

“Patrick was interviewed and stated that Michelle slapped him during the argument,” the police document said. “Patrick did not have any visible injuries.”

Branch was “taken into custody without incident,” the affidavit also said.

According to the Davidson Country Sheriff’s Office, Branch was booked at around 4:30 a.m. She was released seven hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

Court documents reveal that Judicial Magistrate Bruce Kessler had revised a previously-issued 12-hour hold on Branch by five hours “due to breast feeding infant.”

Branch had recently confirmed news of the couple’s split.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the “Everywhere” singer told TMZ in a statement. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

In a since-deleted tweet sent at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, Branch said that Carney had cheated on her.

“Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager Haley McDonald from Full Stop Management while I was home with our 6 month old daughter,” Branch apparently said in the tweet.

Branch and Carney have been married for three years and share a 4-year-old son in addition to the above-mentioned 6-month-old baby.

Read the arrest warrant, below, via the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office.

[Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group.]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]