R. Kelly Faces Yet Another Criminal Indictment in Brooklyn Federal Court

There’s more criminal charges against singer Robert Sylvester Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. Another superseding indictment was filed Friday. The brand new charges are two counts each of Mann Act Transportation and Mann Acts Coercion and Enticement. The alleged victim is the same in each. She is identified as Jane Doe #6.

Kelly is being prosecuted in Brooklyn for alleged racketeering and other charges. He faces other prosecutions in Illinois federal and state courts. All told, authorities claim that the singer is a prolific abuser of women and girls. In particular to the New York prosecution, Kelly and his staffers allegedly engaged in an “enterprise” to in part recruit victims to engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer. This included making pornography and child pornography, prosecutors said.

From the superseding indictment:

In connection with the Enterprise, KELLY and other members of the Enterprise traveled throughout the United States and abroad to perform at concert venues, to promote the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with KELLY.

Specific to the Mann Act, Kelly and others allegedly transported Doe #6 for illegal sexual activity. The defendant had unprotected “sexual intercourse” with her but didn’t tell her beforehand that he had herpes, according to prosecutors. He and others also allegedly threatened Doe #6 into forced labor.

Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg didn’t immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment. The lawyer has repeatedly, and emphatically denied all criminal allegations against his client. Here is what he said after the release of a superseding indictment in one of Kelly’s Illinois cases:

We are aware of the superseding indictment. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free #notguilty #rkelly — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) February 14, 2020

The defendant previously pleaded not guilty in this case.

You can read the new indictment below:

R. Kelly Superseding Indict… by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images]