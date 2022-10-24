Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Tells Jury Accusers Consented to Sex That ‘May Have Been Unpleasant’ Because ‘in Hollywood, Sex Was a Commodity’

A defense lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told jurors Monday that the once-renowned movie producer regularly engaged in “transactional sex” with women looking to break into Hollywood, part of a widely accepted “casting couch” culture that traded sex for access but was always consensual.

“You’ll learn that in Hollywood, sex was a commodity. … Everyone did it. He did it. They did it. Because each wanted something from another,” Mark Werksman said in his opening statement. The sex “may have been unpleasant” and “might be embarrassing,” Werksman said, but it was consensual.

He told jurors to look at Weinstein, who was sitting at the defense table wearing a dark suit and blue tie.

“He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No. They did it because he was powerful,” Werksman said.

Werksman said Weinstein is charged with crimes involving two women who completely fabricated their encounters with him. Two others who accuse him are lying about consensual encounters, Werksman said, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). If Siebel Newsom wasn’t married to the governor, “she’d be just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood.”

Werskman said Siebel Newsom testified before a grand jury that she faked an orgasm with Weinstein, which Werksman said “did not communicate a lack of consent.”

“Just the opposite,” Werksman said, adding that instead of saying “no, no, no, no,” Siebel Newsom said, “yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Weinstein “actually and reasonably believed that she had consented,” Werksman said.

Werksman also shared emails Siebel Newsom sent Weinstein after the alleged attack, discussing campaign donations and social gatherings.

“She brought her husband to meet and party with the man who raped her. Who does that?” Wersksman said. And Gov. Newsom “took money from his wife’s rapist to advance political campaigns?”

Werksman told the jury that the expert hired by prosecutors would be telling them to ignore their “common sense,” and that the four women who will testify as other bad act witnesses are being called “in order to confuse and overwhelm you.”

Werksman’s opening followed a 75-minute opening by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson. Weinstein nodded with approval as Werksman sat back down at the defense table with co-counsel Alan Jackson.

Werksman began by telling the jury, “That was some opening statement you heard this morning from the prosecution.”

“You might be wondering if everything they said is true, what’s the point in having a trial?” he asked, before telling them that the “prosecution’s case is a fire hose.”

It’s “designed to shock and awe” and it’s “designed to blow Mr. Weinstein out of his chair.” But the evidence will show each allegation is a “weak and unsubstantiated trickle that will evaporate upon your close scrutiny.”

Werksman said the “massive size of the case and the vast number of accusers” is not because of a careful investigation and a fact-driven prosecution, but can instead “can be traced directly to a movement called the #MeToo movement.”

“An asteroid called the #MeToo movement hit Earth with such ferocity that everything changed overnight. And

Mr. Weinstein became the epicenter of the #MeToo movement,” he said, calling his client “Hollywood’s Chernobyl.”

“In every epic drama, there has to be a bad guy, right? And he’s it,” Werksman said. But Weinstein’s accusers’ “hypocrisy will be on full display,” as they flocked to Weinstein and “willfully played the game” with a man who was like the “King Midas” of the film industry.

“Everything he touched turned to gold,” Werksman said.

Werksman said prosecutors have no eyewitnesses to the alleged assaults, nor do they have surveillance footage showing anything improper.

“At its heart, each and everyone of these allegations is going to boil down to the accusers saying ‘believe me,'” he said.



This article was compiled in part from a pool report organized by The Associated Press. Today’s report was by James Queally of the Los Angeles Times.

[Image via Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images]

