‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star and Conservative Activist Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Still-Unknown Charges

Former conservative activist and “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday to charges that never have been made public.

On Thursday, online records revealed that the U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar in Arkansas, but there was no indication about what the alleged offense might be.

The 6’0″ tall, 33-year-old, 238-pound reality TV star wore prison attire during court proceedings conducted on Friday via Zoom. Duggar waived his right to appear in person in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was booked into the Washington County Jail in Fayetteville, Ark., at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday evening. A jail records entry disclosed only that he was “on hold for other department.” Though the “other department” was listed as the federal government, the Bureau of Prisons had no entry for Duggar by press time. No bond amount was listed.

Duggar’s initial appears in federal court shined no light on that mystery. Duggar waived a reading of the charges against him, and none of the parties alluded to them in court.

Fox News reported that federal agents assisted the local sheriff’s office with the apprehension for an unnamed second federal agency. The Washington County Sheriff’s office told the network that the Duggar arrest was “not our case.” The news of his arrest fell a week after the defendant’s wife, Anna Duggar, announced she and her husband were expecting their seventh child.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann said that if she did release Duggar, she would likely require a third-party custodian in light of the charges against him.

Duggar’s attorney Justin Gelfand requested bond for his client. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall requested three business days to prepare for a detention hearing, which is tentatively scheduled.

In the spring of 2015, Duggar apologized amid allegations that he molested four of his sisters and babysitter.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Duggar said in a statement to People magazine in May 2015 which did not directly admit to any specific acts of wrongdoing. “I confessed this to my parents, who took several steps to help me address the situation.”

At least five girls’ breasts and genitals were the subject of Duggar’s touching, often while they slept, USA Today reported that year.

It is entirely unclear if the federal case now proceeding against Duggar involves those old accusations or is entirely unrelated to them.

This is a developing story.

[image via mugshot]

