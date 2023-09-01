A Ring doorbell camera in Missouri recorded the shocking moment a bullet whizzed past a woman’s head as she jogged in a broad daylight this week. Now cops are trying to find the shirtless man who followed the woman, pulled the trigger, and allegedly bled all over a car he then stole nearby.

The Independence Police Department’s Officer Jack Taylor said that cops received a report around 10:22 a.m. on Wednesday about the shooting incident on East 42nd Terrace in Independence.

“No one was hurt there. Someone was shot at. They weren’t hit,” Taylor said.

Not long after getting that call, a business on Arrowhead Drive called cops about a shirtless man in jeans who was covered in blood and asking for water, Taylor said.

As cops were trying to figure out what was going on, Taylor continued, authorities learned of a stolen car and burglary incident on East 43nd Terrace.

“That car was located, also had blood in it,” the officer said. At that point, law enforcement saw all of the above as connected.

Local ABC affiliate KMBC’s report showed that blood was not only all over the stolen car but also all over the door to a residence, both of which belonged to an 88-year-old man home alone.

At the scene of the break-in, a glass window was clearly shattered. Dried-up blood that had dripped down the door and the siding of the home was also in plain view.

Despite multiple crime scenes and a sighting at a store, the suspect managed to escape off of U.S. Highway 40, cops said.

“Where we’re at right now is we’ve got this person, hopefully, contained in the southeast area off 40 Highway and Little Blue Parkway,” Taylor said. “Officers are working through the woods right now trying to locate him.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, cops said the “suspect has not been located thus far,” even as helicopters hovered above and K9s were on the ground below searching.

“Still asking that if anyone sees a person matching the description to contact 911. White male, possibly no shirt, blue jeans, and bleeding,” police said.

As of Friday morning, the suspect’s whereabouts remain unknown, but local reporting citing police suggested he may have died in the woods.

Don Stewart, an elderly man who lives in the neighborhood, told KMBC he went outside after hearing the gunshot and a terrified woman screaming on the ground across the street.

“I’m alright? I ain’t bleeding, am I?” the unidentified victim asked him, according to Stewart.

“I said ‘no,'” Stewart responded, noting that police then arrived on scene “in a hurry.”

KMBC 9’s report on the incident showed some of the Ring doorbell footage, just not the moment the shot was fired. The sound is still audible, however:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]