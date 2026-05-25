Did the recent evidence suppression ruling favor Luigi Mangione's case?

In what was viewed as a pivotal move in the Luigi Mangione case, a judge in New York has ruled that some evidence from Mangione's backpack wouldn't be usable at his state trial.

Though defense lawyers argued the inadmissibility of the evidence since officers didn't have a search warrant when Mangione was arrested, the court concluded that some items in the backpack were lawfully taken into custody as part of standard police inventory and safeguarding procedures.

Watch on Law&Crime: Judge tosses key evidence in Luigi Mangione murder case

Key physical evidence — including the alleged murder weapon, a 3D-printed 9 mm handgun, and Mangione's personal notebook — was deemed admissible, helping the prosecution prove motive and intent.

It's certainly not the win the defense was hoping for.

Without the alleged murder weapon, the prosecution would have faced a tougher case since the prosecution has the burden. However, with the ruling largely in the prosecutors' favor, there are still hurdles they face, including getting a jury in which all members find Mangione guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

With such rousing support for Mangione since the beginning, should prosecutors be concerned about possible jury nullification?

Jury nullification comes into play when jurors feel that the law is unjust or the punishment doesn't fit the crime. If this should happen, double jeopardy could attach, and Mangione could not be tried twice for the same offense.

While both sides will go through voir dire, carefully selecting jurors in their respective favor, it's never a certainty as to how a group of 12 people will unanimously vote.

Though possibly slim, there may be a chance that even after all physical evidence and the prosecution's full case are presented at trial, the jury will come back with a "not guilty" verdict even if they believe the defendant did, in fact, break the law.

Though it's not necessarily a plausible outcome, it appears that Mangione isn't the only one upset with the U.S. health insurance system and those in charge of making decisions.