‘Unf***ingbelievable,’ Attorneys Sigh as Trump Lawyer and Kamala Harris Birther Conspiracy Theorist Blames Antifa for Capitol Riots

A law professor and attorney for President Donald Trump who repeatedly said the 2020 election was rigged and spoke at the rally that immediately preceded last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol baselessly blamed the violent insurrection on “Antifa” on Wednesday.

Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who last year spawned the birther theory that Kamala Harris was constitutionally prohibited from serving as vice president, was the target of backlash after appearing with Rudy Giuliani at Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” protest. There, Eastman said President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

“They were unloading the ballots from that secret folder, matching them, matching them to the unvoted voter, and voilà, we have enough votes to barely get over the finish line,” Eastman told the rallygoers. “We saw it happen in real time last night and it happened on Nov. 3 as well,” he added, referring first to the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, both of which were won by Democratic challengers in Georgia.

Two days after the Capitol riots, more than 160 members of Chapman’s faculty— including professors, deans and members of the board—called for Eastman to be fired for his role in inciting the violence perpetrated shortly thereafter by supporters of President Trump.

In a response to his colleagues provided to the Los Angeles Times, Eastman showed no remorse for any of his conduct and claimed that he had proof to support all of his claims.

“Eastman said his claims are backed up by evidence, and that the breach at the Capitol was instigated by the leftist, anti-fascist group known as Antifa,” the LA Times report stated.

“Without bothering to check with me about the evidence I have to support every statement I made, they simply made scurrilous, defamatory, and unfounded claims that my statements had no basis in law or fact,” Eastman wrote.

Despite Eastman’s assertion, there has been no evidence of any widespread voter fraud nor evidence that left-wing anti-fascist groups were responsible for orchestrating the storming of the Capitol. In fact, a multitude of courts—both state and federal—have reviewed and dismissed claims of rampant voter fraud as baseless; the list of those arrested at the Capitol are almost all unapologetic supporters of the president.

Law&Crime reached out to Eastman for comment and asked him to provide evidence for his voter fraud and “Antifa” claims.

UC Irvine law professor Rick Hasen, an expert in election law, called Eastman’s claims “unfuckingbelievable,” and called for him to be excommunicated by fellow academics.

“I sure hope that John Eastman, in addition to being disbarred and considered for charges related to the insurrection, is totally excluded from any academic events. (I’ve included him in panels in the past and never will again.) He actively is working to subvert American democracy,” Hasen said.

Unless something drastic occurs, it appears Eastman will retain his position as a tenured professor at Chapman.

“I am not the Emperor of Chapman University, nor am I the Supreme Leader of Chapman University. I am the President of the university, and as such, I am bound by laws and processes that are clearly spelled out in our Faculty Manual,” University President Daniele Struppa said. “The Manual allows for the termination of faculty who are found guilty of a felony, however, that is not the case today. The Manual allows for the termination of faculty who are disbarred, however, that is not the case today. The Manual does not allow me to decide on my own that any faculty is a criminal or that they should be disbarred and therefore fired, which is what I am being asked to do.”

