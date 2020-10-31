‘Trump Train’ Trucks Harass Biden-Harris Bus on Highway, Sideswiping One Campaign Volunteer

A caravan of President Donald Trump’s supporters in Texas were filmed harassing a Biden campaign bus en route to an event on Interstate 35 Friday, leading the campaign to cancel several rallies due to safety concerns. The altercation culminated with a Trump supporter in a pickup truck appearing to intentionally sideswipe a Biden campaign volunteer who was attempting to follow the bus.

“This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville with [The Biden] campaign, Austin Young Dems, and more, due to security reasons,” wrote Austin City Council member Sheryl Cole. “Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event.”

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

Several videos have since circulated on the internet showing the Biden bus being surrounded by multiple large pickup trucks, almost all of which displayed pro-Trump flags and decals. One clip showed a vehicle flying a “Thin Blue Line” flag side-swiping the car of a campaign volunteer.

This video was taken yesterday on I-35 outside of Austin. “Law and order,” indeed.pic.twitter.com/HRl3nqddob — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 31, 2020

Following the incident a Biden campaign spokesperson released a statement to Forbes saying that the pro-Trump trucks “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road,” adding that the scheduled event was canceled out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Biden’s Texas Communications Director Tariq Thowfeek told Forbes. “Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”

On Wednesday Donald Trump Jr., called for members of the “Trump Train” to show Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) how strong Texas supports the president.

“Hey Laredo, Don Jr. here. I heard you had an awesome turnout for the Trump Train,” Trump Jr. said in a video posted to Twitter by Kambree Kawahine Koa. “It would be great if you guys would all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice Trump Train welcome.”

“Let’s show them how strong Texas still is as Trump country,” he added.

Texas is Trump country so @DonaldJTrumpJr has a special message to Laredo, Texas. Head to McAllen, Texas on October 30th and help give Kamala Harris a big Trump Texas welcome. pic.twitter.com/qB4hukL6xz — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 28, 2020

According to online newspaper My Canyon Lake, Randi Ceh, the wife of Trump Train NB Founder Steve Ceh, posted a video to her Facebook page showing the caravan swarming the bus as it drove through New Braunfels.

“Ceh declined to comment for this article but did share another video she said proves the Biden Bus tried to run a Trump vehicle off the road. This video, which is inconclusive, will be uploaded to the site tomorrow,” the report said.

