Sidney Powell and Lin Wood File Midnight Brief Asking Appeals Court to Decertify Presidential Election

Attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and their co-counsel submitted a brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday, asking the court to issue a temporary injunctive order to decertify the presidential election, and order Republican Georgia defendants Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “preserve all data on the Dominion System” so “Republican Electors can audit the Dominion System” in 10 counties.

The Eleventh Circuit said that this filing was due by midnight. Briefs by the state are due by midnight Friday, and any reply brief by Powell et al. is due by midnight Sunday.

The filing came hours after Powell and Wood told supporters of President Donald Trump at a so-called “Stop the Steal” rally not to vote because the security of the upcoming runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, can’t be trusted. Newt Gingrich did not like this, despite circulating Wood’s plans as recently as Sunday.

On Sunday, Gingrich was RE-TWEETING Lin Wood about efforts in Georgia. Today, Gingrich is denouncing him. pic.twitter.com/l7H85oVVQs — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 3, 2020

Now Breitbart is saying Wood, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, is not to be trusted.

Records: Lin Wood Has for Decades Voted for, Donated to Democrats Including Barack Obama and David Perdue’s 2014 Opponent https://t.co/Sbw5ZWnpar — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2020

Read the filing below:

