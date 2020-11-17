Rudy Giuliani Makes His Move, Asks Judge to Approve Him as Trump Campaign’s New Attorney in Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Less than two weeks after holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Northeast Philadelphia, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani submitted court documents on Tuesday to officially represent the Trump campaign in its lawsuit against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D).

The president’s personal attorney filed an application for pro hac vice admission to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania just ahead of the first hearing in the case, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Giuliani would join Marc Scaringi, an attorney and radio host in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in representing the president’s campaign as they continue efforts to get tens of thousands of ballots thrown out in the state.

Scaringi joined the Trump campaign’s legal team after attorneys Linda Kerns, John Scott, and Douglas Bryan Hughes filed a motion to withdraw from the case Monday evening.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a Barack Obama appointee, told the parties that despite the recent shake-up in legal representation, both sides were to be “prepared for argument and questioning” at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The campaign filed an amended complaint in the case on Sunday, dropping many of the most severe allegations pertaining to observers claiming they were unconstitutionally prevented from viewing the tabulation process. Instead, the legal challenge now relies on the how some counties allowed voters to “cure” deficient ballots while others did not.

Even if the campaign were to prevail under this theory, it wouldn’t affect enough votes to swing the election in Donald Trump’s favor.

BuzzFeed New legal reporter Zoe Tillman noted that it’s … been a while since Giuliani has entered an appearance in federal court.

According to PACER, the last time Rudy Giuliani entered an appearance in federal court was 1992 pic.twitter.com/0tSdbjlUNe — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 17, 2020

