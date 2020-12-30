Watch Our Live Network Now

Republican Senator Supports ‘Irresponsible’ and ‘Pathetic’ Objection to Election Results, and Lawyers Had Some Thoughts

Elura NanosDec 30th, 2020, 12:31 pm

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced Wednesday that he would object to certifying the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021.

Hawley justified his refusal in a statement declaring that “some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws.” Hawley repeatedly expresses his concerns about “the integrity of this election” and encouraged Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud and legislate in response.

The move will mean a floor debate followed by a vote in each chamber of Congress. Should enough senators follow Hawley’s lead, Vice President Mike Pence would become the tie-breaker. If Pence also refused to certify the results, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives would then become the deciding body

Experts do not expect Hawley’s move to have impact on the election results in the long run beyond creating unnecessary delay.

Despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept President-elect Joe Biden‘s election win, a number of Senate Republicans have already publicly recognized Biden as the incoming 46th president. Accordingly, Hawley’s refusal to certify is unlikely to have any impact beyond aligning him with a narrow slice of the GOP determined —however ineffectively— to remain stalwart Trump allies. The move was immediately seen as an attempt by Hawley to boost his chances for higher office down the line.

The statement from Hawley appears to have had its intended effect on his target audience, however.

In a statement to Law&Crime, election law expert and Professor at USC Gould School of Law Franita Tolson called Hawley’s maneuver “irresponsible.”

“He plans to file an objection based on arguments that have been extensively litigated and rejected by numerous courts since Election Day, especially the claims that Pennsylvania failed to follow its election laws and that there was potential voter fraud,” said Professor Tolson. “He is prolonging and politicizing the process even though the outcome–Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral votes–is inevitable. ”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) appears to be unfazed by Hawley’s announcement, stating that she has no doubt that Joe Biden will be confirmed as the next president.

Legal Twitter’s reaction to Hawley’s reaction “pathetic” move was swift and merciless:

One of the harshest rebukes came from Hawley’s former colleague at University of Missouri Law School:

[image via Samuel Corum/Getty Images]

