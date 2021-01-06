Pipe Bomb Found at Republican National Committee Headquarters as Pro-Trump Insurrection Engulfs D.C.: Report

A pipe bomb was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington D.C., according to an RNC official cited by The New York Times. A bomb squad managed to set it off in a controlled explosion. The Democratic National Committee was also evacuated over a currently unidentified suspicious package, a person “briefed on the matter” told the newspaper.

The reported discoveries occurred as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the capitol building on Wednesday as Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral college results favoring President-Elect Joe Biden. The origin of the RNC pipe bomb in question is unclear, and so are the circumstances behind the DNC package, though we must note the context in which this is happening.

Though serious incidents of left-wing violence have occurred in recent years, those at the capital have been seen en masse wearing copious amounts of pro-Trump clothing and waiving pro-Trump flags.

In an update, the FBI said there were two explosive devices, and that they are investigating.

FBI statement on devices found near RNC headquarters in DC today:

“Two suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners. The investigation is ongoing.” — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the insurrection at the capitol has resulted in at least one person being shot and killed. Trump supporters have been seen in photos hanging out in politicians’ offices.

In a day of unbelievable images, this is perhaps the saddest pic.twitter.com/V7TlxMKQkf — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) January 6, 2021

PHOTOS: Protestors breached the Senate chambers following a “March for Trump” demonstration in response to Congress certifying Electoral College votes for Joe Biden today. Capitol Police are leading evacuation efforts following a shelter in place order for lawmakers and reporters pic.twitter.com/oLTf85Ga3Y — Axios (@axios) January 6, 2021

One thing a source points out to me is how tough it’s going to be to clear the Capitol complex: This is a huge, interconnected, labyrinthine set of buildings with *a lot* of places to hide. It’s going to be a complex and painstaking operation. It almost certainly won’t be quick. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) January 6, 2021

In a statement published to Twitter, Trump told supporters to go home, though he maintained his baseless claims of voter fraud and failed to walk them back.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” he said.

There was a strong police presence this morning, for sure but not as many barricades or officers as one would see during, say, Inauguration. Mostly metal fencing — the kind you see at concerts — barred people from getting onto the lawn. (2/x) — Tina Nguyen (@tina_nguyen) January 6, 2021

Today’s events resulted in Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) to announce that she will write up articles of impeachment against Trump.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

