Michigan Attorney General Says Robocalls Filled with Lies Are Targeting Flint Residents on Election Day

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said Tuesday that there have been reports of robocalls lying to Flint residents. These recordings have allegedly been telling people they have to vote tomorrow–the day after Election Day.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

Other than that warning, authorities have not discussed the reported robocalls in much more detail.

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there, and I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands they must do so — or be in line to do so — by 8 p.m. today,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said in a statement. “Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote.”

Benson asked that anyone with questions can reached out of their clerk, or visit visit Michigan.gov/Vote. Anyone can report misinformation to [email protected]

The parties behind these reported calls are unclear. For reference, these claims follow Michigan authorities charging right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman in what officials described as racist robocalls.

[Screengrab via CNN]

