Jan. 6 Committee Urges Judge to Release More John Eastman Emails, Calling His Privilege Claims ‘Consistently Unreliable’

Meghann CuniffOct 3rd, 2022, 9:10 pm
 

John Eastman speaks in Washington, D.C, on Jan. 6, 2021, alongside Rudy Giuliani, in a video clip played during a hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee. (screenshot from ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV YouTube)

The Jan. 6 Committee said Monday that John Eastman’s “consistently unreliable” descriptions of the contents of his Chapman University emails mean a judge should review the documents to determine if his privilege claims are valid.

The short filing in the case before U.S. District Judge David O. Carter in the Central District California includes as an exhibit emails between Eastman’s fellow Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Bruce Marks in which Chesebro appears to joke about the former president’s claimed wealth and his reputation for rewarding loyalists.

Chesebro emailed Marks and Eastman about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020 saying he was at Trump International Hotel in New York, “so I’m feeling extra inspired to work on the President’s cases.” Marks replied, “A shame you are not in DC and could contribute to violations of the emoluments clause” with a smiley face emoji, apparently referring to allegations that Trump had received improper payments from foreign sources through his hotel in Washington, D.C. Chesebro then wrote that he’d be staying at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 3, 2021 to at least the 8th.”

“Doing my part to curry favor with the President by lining his (empty) pockets,” Marks wrote with a grinning emoji.

Eastman described the emails as “Comm with co-counsel re Reply ISO Cert Petition” when arguing to Judge Carter that they were privileged communications that shouldn’t be released to the committee.

“As these examples illustrate, Dr. Eastman’s representations regarding the nature or content of the remaining 562 documents are unreliable,” according to Monday’s brief from House General Counsel Douglas Letter.

In another example cited in the brief, Eastman claimed as privileged a “handwritten note re issues for anticipated litigation” that turned out to be a photograph of a Trump rally with “TIMES 50 SUCH EVENTS – NO WAY THIS LOSES,” apparently written by Trump as his signature appears afterward.

As described in the brief, Carter rejected Eastman’s privilege claim regarding the photo, writing in his order, “Although Dr. Eastman’s privilege log claims that the photo is President Trump’s ‘handwritten note re issues for anticipated litigation,’ the note simply celebrates the size of President Trump’s campaign rallies.”

Monday’s brief says Eastman didn’t give committee lawyers the email until Aug. 29 after committee lawyers “indicated their intent to litigate Dr. Eastman’s remaining privilege assertions.” Eastman previously described the email as “Comm with client re note for anticipated litigation.”

“In reality, the email is merely a one-line note from Molly Michael, then-President Trump’s assistant, stating: ‘The President wanted you to see this photo – attached with caption[.],’” committee lawyers wrote.

The filing responds to a brief Eastman filed last week that urges Carter to keep the remaining documents from the committee. Eastman’s reply is due Wednesday, then the matter will be fully briefed and Carter could issue a ruling at any time.

Read the full filing below:

This is a developing story.

(Image: Screenshot from ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV’s YouTube)

Meghann Cuniff - Senior Reporter on the West Coast

