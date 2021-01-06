‘It’s a Revolution!’: Woman Admits on Camera to Storming U.S. Capitol, Says She Got Maced (VIDEO)

In a video posted online that has since gone viral, a woman said that she was one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday. She even identifying herself by name and where she is from.

“I got maced,” said a woman who later identified herself in the video as Elizabeth from Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I made it like a foot inside, and they pushed me out and they maced me,” she said.

When asked why she did it: “We’re storming the capitol. It’s a revolution.”

President Donald Trump’s supporters swarmed and stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress attempted, in a joint session prescribed by law, to certify the electoral college results of President-elect Joe Biden. “Elizabeth” promptly garnered some mockery online after placing herself at the scene of what lawmakers have condemned as a “coup attempt” and “insurrection” that the president “incited.”

Elizabeth was not ready for the revolution pic.twitter.com/oZPVUJvTs2 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 6, 2021

ELIZABETH FROM KNOXVILLE WANTS TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER OF THE REVOLUTION. https://t.co/dA9bxEmCHD — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) January 6, 2021

Twitter seems to be removing all of the hilarious Elizabeth it’s a revolution videos. I’m wondering why. Anyway, here’s the last one I could find and I feel it’s my duty as an American and budding internet troll to repost it. https://t.co/MVNwTkOWuM — DJ Qualls (@TheOnlyDJQualls) January 7, 2021

Awww she couldn’t believe she got maced breaking into the capital. Poor Elizabeth https://t.co/aFkqBcsUcp — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

The encounter was a surreal, comparatively comic moment in the backdrop of one of the more disturbing sights the Capitol has seen in decades—if not all time. Protesters stormed the building, with quite a few going out of their way to steal items or lounge around. One woman was shot and killed. Two explosive devices were allegedly found at the Republican National Committee, and a suspicious package reportedly to led the evacuation of the Democratic National Committee.

More incredible scenes from Getty. pic.twitter.com/Y1TNLgwKkD — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021

