DNC Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s Attempt to Nullify 6.5 Million Pennsylvania Votes: ‘That Is Not How Democracy Works’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) asked a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss the Trump campaign’s efforts to ignore the roughly 6.5 million ballots cast in Pennsylvania over a hodgepodge of conspiracy theories and suppositions.

“That is not how democracy works,” their counsel Clifford Levine, from the firm Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, wrote in a 52-page motion to dismiss. “Instead, voters cast secret ballots; those ballots are counted; and if there are genuine reasons to doubt the outcome of the election, losing candidates may file an election contest in state court.”

Earlier this week, the Trump campaign asked a federal judge to block the certification of the Pennsylvania election results that tipped Joe Biden decisively across the threshold to become President-elect of the United States, in a complaint that fails to specifically allege a single of instance of voter fraud in any of the seven Democratic counties sued.

The only suspected instances of voter fraud cited in the complaint occurred in two Keystone State counties that voted for Trump by double-digits: Fayette and Luzerne.

“And the Trump Campaign’s sensational claims of voter fraud regarding nine mail ballots found in a Luzerne County wastebasket […] and an Erie County mail carrier’s observations of purported anomalies [ …] have been exposed as untrue,” the DNC noted, citing reports by CNN and the Washington Post.

The DNC noticed that this fact-pattern has been playing out across the country since Biden was declared the winner.

“Plaintiffs have instead enlisted the federal judiciary to air a laundry list of purported election administration grievances—from the notification provided to voters whose absentee and mail-in ballots were deficient … to the distance between a poll watcher and the canvassing proceedings—and attempt to evade the Commonwealth’s election contest procedures, but effectively seek the same remedy: to overturn the election,” they wrote.

Read the DNC's 52-page dismissal motion below:

