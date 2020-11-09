Watch Our Live Network Now

Trump Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit Seeking to Block Pennsylvania from Certifying Election Results

Adam KlasfeldNov 9th, 2020, 6:18 pm

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the certification of the Pennsylvania election results that tipped Joe Biden decisively across the threshold to become President-elect of the United States.

“Nothing less than the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election is at stake in this action,” the 85-page complaint states.

Teased out by the White House and the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani over the weekend, Donald J. Trump for President filed the lawsuit with two electors as co-plaintiffs: David John Henry and Lawrence Roberts.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, and seven Keystone State county boards of elections are listed as defendants. These boards come from Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a Barack Obama appointee.

This is a developing story…

