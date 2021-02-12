Siege Defendant Who Took Pictures of Destroyed Capitol Furniture Said He Was Just Documenting ‘History’: Affidavit

Florida man Adam Avery “Bundy” Honeycutt was arrested Thursday as another defendant in the siege on the U.S. Capitol Building. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that pictures and video posted to social media placed him at the scene of the crime. Authorities say tipsters put the defendant on their radar.

From the affidavit:

Another video posted to the Facebook account adam.honeycutt.1 appeared to have been filmed from inside the U.S. Capitol building. In the video, an individual your affiant recognizes as HONEYCUTT turned the camera so it captured his face and stated, “Well, made it in.”

Authorities said that pictures Honeycutt took included close ups of a broken furniture leg that featured a bar coded property sticker in part reading “U.S. SENATE SERGEANT AT ARMS.”

Another video posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook account seemed to be filmed outside the Capitol building while rioters were confronting police, according to the affidavit. They say that a man–believed to be Honeycutt–looked into the camera and yelled, “it’s about to go down!”

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 after he continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election. They postponed but did not stop Congress from counting Electoral College results that weighed in favor of winner Joe Biden. Five people died amid the chaos: four Trump supporters, and one Capitol officer. Another Capitol officer, a D.C. Metro officer, and a siege defendant all separately died by suicide mere days after the incident.

Authorities say that Honeycutt tried to either “downplay or hide” his involvement in the riots through a Jan. 10 Facebook post, in which he said he was there just documenting “history” and he denied being “with the rioters.”

Honeycutt is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He has reportedly been identified as the owner of Buddy’s Bail Bonds in Port Charlotte, Florida. Law&Crime reached out to the company by the phone. The woman who answered hung up after the author of this article introduced himself as a reporter.

“Have a great day,” she said.

[Images via FBI]

