FBI Releases New Video in Effort to Find Suspect Who Placed Pipe Bombs Outside of RNC and DNC on Jan. 5

Alberto LuperonMar 9th, 2021, 5:09 pm

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released new video on Tuesday in order to find the person seen leaving pipe bombs by the headquarters for both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee on Jan. 5. The explosives were described as including 1×8 inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer, and homemade black powder.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends—but this is about protecting human life.”

The earliest video was from about 7:40 p.m. that night on South Capitol St. There was footage from 7:52 p.m. by the DNC, at the corner of Canal St. SE and S. Capitol St. SE.

The FBI said the suspect put a pipe bomb next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3.

A camera caught the suspect at 8:14 p.m. in an alleyway between the RNC and the Capitol Hill Club. The FBI says the suspect left a pipe bomb in the alley behind the RNC located at 310 First Street Southeast.

The final footage is at 8:14 p.m. on 300 First St. SE. by the Capitol Hill Club.

It is worth mentioning that that final address is but an eight-minute walk from the Capitol Building, which rioters stormed the very next day amid then-President Donald Trump’s incessant lies about the 2020 presidential election outcome. It is unclear how the pipe bombs and the suspect’s motives play into any of that, but the discovery of those explosives added to the chaos of an an already deadly Jan. 6.

The suspect was described as wearing a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The person had a backpack.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of anyone responsible for the pipe bombs getting placed by the DNC and RNC.

The FBI asks that anyone with information call the toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulates, or the agency’s online tip site at tips.fbi.gov.

“Tips may remain anonymous,” they said.

