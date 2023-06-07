‘Arrested Development’ actor Jay Johnston obstructing police in U.S. Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6

An actor featured in such comedies as “Bob’s Burgers,” “Arrested Development,” and “Mr. Show” clashed with police during the so-called tunnel battle during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jay Johnston, 54, was spotted fighting police in surveillance video at the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters tried to violently force their way through a police line to muscle their way into Congress, federal prosecutors say.

His arrest was first reported by NBC News.

Court papers say that Johnston gestured to rioters to come toward the entrance, handed out a water bottle to one of them washing out his eyes, and made his way to the police line. Once inside, Johnston was spotted “handing up a stolen U.S. Capitol police shield to other rioters,” according to an FBI affidavit.

With other rioters calling for the formation of a “shield wall,” the FBI says: “Johnston then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the [lower west terrace] entrance.”

“Specifically, several members of the crowd joined together to push against police in a concerted movement,” the affidavit states. “Johnston participated in this concerted movement and pushed along with other rioters for several seconds. At approximately 3:10 p.m., Johnston started walking out of the tunnel.”

Prosecutors say that Johnston, however, quickly reversed course and re-entered.

“Thereafter, Johnston joined other rioters in pushing repeatedly against the defending police officers,” the affidavit says. “The rioters coordinated the timing of the pushes by yelling ‘Heave! Ho!'”

The chant was cited by officers who recalled the assaults.

“At approximately 3:13 p.m., Johnston started moving out of the tunnel again,” the affidavit says. “As he exited, Johnston helped carry a stolen police riot shield out of the tunnel, which he handed to another rioter as he exited the tunnel.”

Johnston is charged with trying to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement about and during a civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

In December 2021, The Daily Beast reported that Johnston had been “banned” from “Bob’s Burgers,” in which he voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr., over the Capitol riot.

Nearly 350 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.

Also on Wednesday, Long Island small businessman Peter G. Moloney, a 58-year-old from Bayport, New York, was arrested for allegedly spraying law enforcement with bee killer and assaulting members of the press. NBC News reported that Moloney is a funeral home owner.

The Hollywood actor is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in the Central District of California.

Read the FBI affidavit supporting Johnston’s charges here.

