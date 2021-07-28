Self-Identified ‘Maniac Plumber’ and ‘3%er Soldier’ Who Ran for New York State Senate Seat and Lost Is Charged for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A 38-year-old Brooklyn, New York man is the latest of the hundreds of individuals to be arrested and charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Department of Justice says that Daniel Christmann ran last year for a state senate seat in the Empire State and self-identified on his “dannyforsenate” Instagram account as a “3%er soldier.”

Christmann, who has touted himself as a “plumber” taking on “full of crap politicians,” appears to have been active in Brooklyn and Bronx Libertarian circles. He’s called the Clintons, Bidens and Cuomos of the world a “sophisticated white collar mafia,” railed against Big Tech, and called the NYPD “Tyrannical” for arresting New Yorkers at “nonessential gatherings” during the pandemic.

According to the DOJ, Christmann was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn. He faces several charges familiar to many Capitol breach defendants: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Charging documents allege that Christmann entered the Capitol along with a horde of Trump supporters through a broken window.

The feds say that the defendant boasted at first in Instagram conversations about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“In addition, between January 7, 2021, and January 12, 2021, CHRISTMANN affirmed in multiple conversations on Instagram account ‘dannyforsenate’ that he entered the U.S. Capitol. In one such conversation on January 7, 2021, an individual asked CHRISTMANN if he ‘stormed the capitol.’ CHRISTMANN responded, ‘Yeah im not going to lie,'” the FBI alleged. “Also on January 7, 2021, CHRISTMANN was asked if he went ‘inside,’ to which CHRISTMANN replied, ‘How could I not?'”

The DOJ alleges that Christmann reversed course on that and requested that online evidence be deleted after his associates started getting in trouble.

Christmann is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in the Eastern District of New York.

The self-described “maniac plumber” previously said online that he went from working 15 hours a day to running for elected office. But Christmann’s run for New York State Senate did not go well. Numbers suggest he is more of a 2.3%er.

State Sen. Julia Salazar (D) noted that Christmann was her opponent in 2020.

Daniel Christmann, below, is the person who ran against me in the general election last year. 😐 https://t.co/69GYuDrkbD — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) July 28, 2021

Read the complaint against Christmann below:

