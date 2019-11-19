Welcome to the inaugural episode of Real Impeachment with Ross Garber. On the first episode impeachment attorney Ross Garber speaks with a fellow impeachment lawyer Alan Baron. Baron has represented the House of Representatives in four impeachment proceedings against federal judges. Baron worked closely on one of these impeachments with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who is now leading the House impeachment proceedings of President Trump.

Baron speaks about the unique legal proceedings of impeachment, his interactions with Rep. Schiff and his thoughts on the strategies taken by both sides in the ongoing impeachment hearings.