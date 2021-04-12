The Dan Abrams Podcast: Justice Stephen Breyer Should Retire Before It’s Too Late, Law Professor Says

Listen to the episode here and subscribe!

Dan Abrams sat down with Paul F. Campos, Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Law School and writer for Lawyers, Guns, & Money. The two discuss Campos’ New York Times op-ed “Justice Breyer Should Retire Right Now.” The op-ed argues Justice Stephen Breyer should retire while Joe Biden is president and while Democrats control the Senate.

With Biden announcing a Supreme Court commission, speculation about the president’s intentions for the high court is running wild. Dan and Professor Campos discuss the likelihood of court-packing, term limits, and what the court will look like after a Biden administration. You can listen to the whole conversation above.

[Image via SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]