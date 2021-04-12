 The Dan Abrams Podcast: Prof. Paul Campos Talks Stephen Breyer and Retirement

The Dan Abrams Podcast: Justice Stephen Breyer Should Retire Before It’s Too Late, Law Professor Says

Law & Crime StaffApr 12th, 2021, 1:56 pm

Justice Stephen Breyer

Dan Abrams sat down with Paul F. Campos, Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Law School and writer for Lawyers, Guns, & Money. The two discuss Campos’ New York Times op-ed “Justice Breyer Should Retire Right Now.” The op-ed argues Justice Stephen Breyer should retire while Joe Biden is president and while Democrats control the Senate.

With Biden announcing a Supreme Court commission, speculation about the president’s intentions for the high court is running wild. Dan and Professor Campos discuss the likelihood of court-packing, term limits, and what the court will look like after a Biden administration. You can listen to the whole conversation above.

