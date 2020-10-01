White House Press Secretary Falsely Says Amy Coney Barrett Is a ‘Rhodes Scholar’

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a legal scholar and jurist who has a lengthy list of publicly known achievements and accolades on her resume, but she is not a “Rhodes scholar” as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely said on Thursday.

Before Barrett graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College—in Tennessee. This is what the Rhodes Scholarship actually is:

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest (first awarded in 1902) and perhaps most prestigious international scholarship programme, enabling outstanding young people from around the world to study at the University of Oxford.

A reporter at the Thursday press briefing quickly said it wasn’t true that Barrett is a Rhodes scholar.

“That’s what I have written here,” the White House press secretary responded.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of President Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett, "She also is a Rhodes Scholar."@justinsink points out she attended Rhodes College in Tennessee. "My bad," says McEnany. pic.twitter.com/0vccDKLzUS — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) October 1, 2020

“My bad,” McEnany said, after noting that Rhodes College and the Rhodes Scholarship are unrelated. “Rhodes scholar” is now trending far and wide online.

Kayleigh McEnany says in briefing that Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar." Barrett did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship, but rather received a bachelor's degree from Rhodes College in Memphis. When reporter points that out, McEnany says, "My bad" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/YpIFz4W1PA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020

"She also is a Rhodes scholar," Trump's @PressSec says of Amy Coney Barrett, who did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford, but instead received her BA from Rhodes College in Tennessee. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 1, 2020

@WhiteHouse @pressSec Kayleigh McEnany repeats idiotic claim that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a “Rhodes Scholar.”

No she attended Rhodes College in Memphis.

The people running this country can’t shoot straight. https://t.co/fLlxHUHGmA — Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) October 1, 2020

I am also a Rhodes scholar because I sailed somewhat near Rhodes and also I once went to college. https://t.co/qGt7RMDIMz — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 1, 2020

If going to Rhodes College in Tennessee makes you a Rhodes Scholar, I guess my online Harvard EdX class on John Snow and the Cholera Epidemic of 1854 makes me a graduate of Harvard Medical School. https://t.co/rIU8R8Gn0W — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 1, 2020

I, too, am a Rhodes scholar* *I watched Xavier Rhodes' interceptions against the Jets last week. https://t.co/823bcKRpaU — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 1, 2020

I've been to Rhode Island so I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar https://t.co/ark5TwD6FA — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 1, 2020

I have done extensive research into Dusty Rhodes' amazing career on YouTube, which also makes me a Rhodes scholar. https://t.co/8ImIzMkEbm — D.J. Short (@djshort) October 1, 2020

One of my favorite poems I sometimes re-read when making difficult decisions is "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost. Does that also make me a Rhodes Scholar? — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 1, 2020

She is SUCH a Rhodes scholar, she even drives on roads. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) October 1, 2020

Having to walk back the “rhodes scholar” lie pic.twitter.com/4eOMyCuREW — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 1, 2020

That’s it, that’s the story.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]