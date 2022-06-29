Justice Breyer Reveals When He Will Officially Retire in Letter to the President

Although it’s long been known that Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court at the end of its term, making way for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the longtime associate justice confirmed his last day on the court will be Thursday.

The news comes down not long after the Supreme Court announced that tomorrow will be the last opinion day of the term, as the outgoing justice noted in the letter:

Dear Mr. President, This past January, I wrote to inform you of my intent to retire from regular active service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, upon the Court rising for its summer recess. You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court. The Court has announced that tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m., it will hand down all remaining opinions ready during this Term. Accordingly, my retirement from active service under the provisions of 28 U.S.C. § 371(b) will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon. It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law.

Breyer was appointed to the high court back in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton.

A copy of the full letter appears below:

[Image via ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

