Reentry Services For Prisoners

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than 600,000 incarcerated individuals get out of prison every year. But because of unstable sources of income, stigma, and lack of institutional support, most ex-prisoners engage in other unlawful activities. As a result, about 67% of them are rearrested and imprisoned within three years of their release from jail.

Prison reentry services can help ex-inmates safely return to their communities by rehabilitating, educating, and preparing them before release. Below are various ways for prisons to help ex-prisoners get jobs, develop skills, social networks, and get proper housing.

Prison-Community Collaborations

Collaborative efforts between prisons and other organizations, like non-profit entities, play a significant role in reducing recidivism. That is mainly because the organizations can help create new jobs for former inmates, offer financial aid, train them to develop their skills, provide housing options, to mention but a few.

Providing Psychological and Financial Counseling

Working hand in hand with psychologists to counsel ex-convicts before releasing them to the community is an excellent way for prisons to deal with reentry services. That way, ex-convicts can prepare psychologically before getting back to living a quiet and regular life.

Financial counseling will help them settle on appropriate housing options, whether private or public. In other words, counseling will help ex-offenders readjust, adapt, and develop better survival habits while out of prison with no further reintegration efforts.

Offering Training to Ex-Convicts Before Releasing Them to The Public

Another way for prisons to lower recidivism rates is equipping former convicts with skills and knowledge. The skills can help them secure employment or set up businesses after getting out of jail.

However, prisons need to tailor these training programs towards the kind of work ex-inmates can find in their communities. Some of the best skills target technology, computer science, and other fields experiencing rapid growth.

Carrying Out Evaluation on Prisoners Before Releasing Them from Prison

Prisons can also assess the inmates to see if they are ready to handle life after prison. The best way would be to find out where they are going after release, where they will stay, and what they intend to do to sustain themselves.

For those former offenders ready to get to the community, prisons can release them early through several corrective strategies. These include the use of programming recommendation teams to help ex-offenders quickly adapt to their everyday life.

However, it may not help much to release ex-inmates if they are not yet ready to face society. In such cases, prisons can continue to rehabilitate them further and only release them when they are physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to start a new life.

Conclusion

Reentry programs offer a way of helping ex-prisoners start life again. However, prisons must be ready to utilize the available resources and be willing to go the extra mile to reduce recidivism rates. Experienced criminal lawyers work to protect their clients both in and outside of court and can help assist individuals and families during these difficult times.

