Mitch McConnell Is Having A Very, Very Bad Week

by | 2:23 pm, August 6th, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is having a very, very bad week.

First, it was cardboard tombstones next to campaign signs, which McConnell’s campaign staff Tweeted out:

Political opponent Amy McGrath noticed her name on the signs.  Also listed were the names of Judge Merrick Garland, “Socialism,” and other alleged McConnell foes.

McGrath raised questions about the appropriateness of the display given mass shootings happening on the same weekend these erect “tombstones” were staked into the ground.

Then, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised concerns about what appear to be members of McConnell’s team groping and making out with a cardboard cutout of herself:

The reaction from AOC went like this: “Hey [McConnell], these young men look like they work for you. Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks.”

Meanwhile, senate staffer Tweeted that protesters outside McConnell’s personal home said someone should “stab the motherf—er in the heart,” a Fact Fox News was quick to report.

Add all this to the fact that McConnell is home recovering from a fall which left him with a fractured shoulder.

[Images via Twitter.]

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller is an attorney licensed in two states. He holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. During law school, he completed legal residencies in the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General and in a local prosecutor’s office. He was employed as a summer associate in the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which manages the state police, and further served as a summer law clerk for a New York trial judge. Before law school, Keller worked for television stations in New York and in the Midwest, mostly as an evening news anchor and investigative reporter. His original reporting on the Wisconsin murder of Teresa Halbach was years later featured in the Netflix film "Making A Murderer."

