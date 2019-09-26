Featured Posts

Daily Debrief September 26th, 2019

by | 2:41 pm, September 26th, 2019

Testimony about trajectory in the case of a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man in his own apartment, which she says she mistook for her own.

And the case of the Florida law professor shot and killed. Prosecutors suggest the victim’s ex-wife’s family may have been behind it, while the defense tells jurors not to trust a witness with a so-called ‘Deal of the century.’

Plus, a verdict for the man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl.

