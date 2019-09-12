Daily Debrief September 12th, 2019

‘Yes, Bring it on!’ – That’s how the attorney for a Connecticut man reacted to a new charge for his client, accused of playing a role in his wife’s disappearing.

Also, the state wanted to send a teen to prison for life on charges she killed her baby. The jury has a verdict.

And, a South Carolina man accused of working with his wife to make his girlfriend disappear.

Plus, actor Jussie Smollett may be trying to parlay his recent legal issue into a form of art.