Daily Debrief July 30th, 2019

Emotional testimony from the biological father of a college student accused of killing her mother and stepfather.
And, testimony from a friend may have linked a defendant to a missing murder weapon in the killings of an entire family because of a fight over a webcam model.
Plus, a journalist almost shuts down deliberations in the case of a couple accused of abusing their foster daughter to death.
Also, the trial of a rap artist facing charges in Sweden.