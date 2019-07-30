Featured Posts

Daily Debrief July 30th, 2019

by | 5:48 pm, July 30th, 2019

Podcast (dailydebrief): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Emotional testimony from the biological father of a college student accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

And, testimony from a friend may have linked a defendant to a missing murder weapon in the killings of an entire family because of a fight over a webcam model.

Plus, a journalist almost shuts down deliberations in the case of a couple accused of abusing their foster daughter to death.

Also, the trial of a rap artist facing charges in Sweden.

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV