Daily Debrief August 8th, 2019

Eric Boyd is on trial for the brutal rape and murder of a college couple. His co-defendant takes the stand and says Boyd lit one of the victims on fire. Can the state’s star witness hold together under the intense pressure of cross-examination?

And, closing arguments in the “Hollywood Ripper” serial killer trial. The defense says Ashton Kutcher’s testimony shows there is an alternative suspect.

Plus, prosecutors are trying to put a stop to leaks to the media in the case about the missing Connecticut mom.