Daily Debrief August 27th, 2019

The case against the millionaire paedophile. Accusers speak as the judge closes out the criminal case cut short by apparent suicide.
Also, charges dropped against a rap artist who fought back against a police officer with a history of lying.
Plus, a judge agrees to a former sentence for the former start of the bachelor in a deadly Iowa crash.
And, a spiked drink and charges of premeditated murder against a Florida CSI accused of killing a former police officer.