Civil lawsuits filed by McGrath Kavinoky against former obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Barry J. Brock and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have taken on renewed urgency following a national television report in which a survivor said she reported Brock's conduct to another Cedars-Sinai physician — was told the matter would be handled — and then saw nothing change.

The allegation, aired in a recent CNN report, reflects a core claim in the McGrath Kavinoky lawsuits: that allegedly Cedars-Sinai was put on notice of alleged misconduct by Brock and failed to act. The lawsuits are civil actions, and the allegations have not yet been adjudicated.

Survivor Account: 'I Reported It — And Nothing Was Done'

In the CNN segment, one woman described what she said was an abusive gynecological examination performed by Brock while he practiced at Cedars-Sinai. According to her account, she and her family later reported the incident directly to another Cedars-Sinai doctor, expecting the hospital to intervene.

She said the physician assured her the issue would be addressed.

According to the survivor, it was not.

Brock continued practicing, and she later learned that other women had experienced similar conduct. Plaintiffs' attorneys say this account is significant because it involves internal reporting to hospital medical staff, not a private complaint made years later.

The McGrath Kavinoky Lawsuit and Allegations of Ignored Warnings

The McGrath Kavinoky lawsuits allege that Brock engaged in inappropriate and sexually abusive conduct during gynecological care, including medically unnecessary examinations, improper touching, and sexually suggestive remarks.

Crucially, the lawsuits also allege that Cedars-Sinai received warnings over many years but failed to take meaningful steps to stop Brock's conduct.

Why Cedars-Sinai Is Named as a Defendant

Under California law, hospitals owe independent duties to patients, including responsibilities related to credentialing, supervision, investigation of complaints, and patient safety.

Civil Litigation and Accountability

These cases are civil, not criminal. They seek monetary damages and accountability under legal theories including negligence, medical battery, and failure to protect patients.

Due Process and the Road Ahead

All allegations remain unproven unless and until established in court. Dr. Brock and Cedars-Sinai are entitled to due process and a full legal defense.

