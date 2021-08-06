 Thomas Latanowich Murder Trial in K-9 Officer Sean Gannon Death WATCH LIVE STREAM
Watch Live: Thomas Latanowich on Trial for Allegedly Murdering K-9 Officer Sean Gannon

Alberto LuperonAug 6th, 2021, 12:56 pm

A man stands trial for shooting and killing a police officer in Barnstable, Massachusetts. Jurors will hear arguments over whether Thomas Latanowich, 32, murdered Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32. You can watch in the player above.

Gannon and six other officers tried to serve a search warrant on Latanowich at a Barnstable home on April 12, 2018, according to authorities in an NBC Boston report. His K-9 partner Nero was also shot in the face and neck but survived, according to The Boston Globe.

Latanowich’s defense is arguing that police botched executing the search warrant.

K-9 Officer Sean Gannon; murder defendant Thomas Latanowich

Officers at the Yarmouth Police Department mourned losing Gannon. A new training complex was named after him, according to WHDH.

“We are never going to replace Sean,” said Police Chief Frank Frederickson. “But making a difference for the future in Sean’s name, I think is honorable and the right thing to do.”

Some potential jurors were excused after they said they could not be impartial because Nero was shot.

