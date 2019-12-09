Watch Live: Nikolas Cruz Defense Goes to Court over Evidence Dispute

There’s a pretrial hearing scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the murder case against Nikolas Cruz, 21. You can watch in the player above.

Prosecutors say he opened fire at his former school of Marjory Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, and killed 17 people. His defense doesn’t dispute this, but they’re trying to save him from the death penalty.

Monday’s hearing concerns two defense motions. Cruz’s attorneys argue that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not follow a court’s order to hand over important documents during discovery, and that the court took no action in addressing the violation of that court order.

“As a result of the Court’s inaction, no efforts have been made by the law enforcement agencies to whom this Court’s orders were directed, to ensure that all discovery had been timely provided to the Defense,” they wrote in a November 25 motion viewed by Law&Crime.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first-degree. Jury selection in his trial is set to begin January 27, 2020.

17 people died at the shooting: 14-year-old student Alyssa Alhadeff, 35-year-old teacher Scott Beigel, 14-year-old student Martin Duque Anguiano, 17-year-old student Nicholas Dworet, 37-year-old assistant football coach Aaron Feis, 14-year-old student Jaime Guttenberg, 49-year-old athletic director Christopher Hixon, 15-year-old student Luke Hoyer, 14-year-old student Cara Loughran, 14-year-old student Gina Montalto, 17-year-old student Joaquin Oliver, 14-year-old student Alaina Petty, 18-year-old student Meadow Pollack, 17-year-old student Helena Ramsay, 14-year-old student Alexander Schachter, 16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup, and 15-year-old student Peter Wang.

