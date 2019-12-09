The Best the GOP Has? Republicans Put Adam Schiff on Milk Carton at Impeachment Hearing

"MISSING: Adam Schiff" Sign in #impeachinghearing shows Rep. Adam Schiff on a milk carton. pic.twitter.com/CJtZpBfZHg — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Republicans put House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s face (D-Calif.) on a milk carton and brought it to a public impeachment hearing on Monday.

New GOP sign: A milk carton “Missing” ad for Intel Chair Adam Schiff. Says: “If found, contact Chairman Nadler.” pic.twitter.com/Zyn48s7Yj4 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 9, 2019

Republicans put Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on a milk carton for missing hearing. Republicans have been upset he didn’t respond to questions, but Schiff said the report on President Donald Trump documented abuse of power an obstruction of Congress. pic.twitter.com/z6kylaszbH — Bart Jansen (@ganjansen) December 9, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-Georgia, 9th District) called on Schiff to testify in the ongoing impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump. Collins wanted Schiff to talk about the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report, but Schiff said no because “There is nothing to testify about.”

“I think if the President or his allies in the Senate persist it means they are not serious about what they are doing,” Schiff said in a December 1 episode of CNN’s State of the Union. “What would I offer in terms of testimony that I heard Dr. [Fiona] Hill in open hearing say such and such? That is not pertinent. The only reason for them to go through with this is to mollify the President and that is not a good reason to try to call a member of Congress as a witness.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-New York, 10th District) denied Collins’s request for a subpoena of Schiff and other potential witnesses.

JUST IN: Here’s the letter Nadler sent Collins denying GOP witness requests — including their call for Schiff to testify. pic.twitter.com/mFz5miIBRk — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2019

Nadler agreed that there was no need for Schiff to testify.

[Screengrab via Fox News]